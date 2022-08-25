Read full article on original website
Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride
This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
MSU Museum rebrands with new strategic focus
The Michigan State University Museum is launching a rebranding campaign with a new focus on experimental learning. First, there’s the new logo: contained within the word “museum,” “MSU” is capitalized in dark green, with the rest in a lighter lowercase green. The museum is also...
Ingham County wants to know how fast your internet access is by the end of Wednesday
Residents in Ingham County have until the end of Wednesday to respond to an ongoing broadband census. The census will help officials identify areas in the county lacking in internet access. The Ingham County Broadband Census was launched earlier this summer. That’s after Michigan State University and Ann Arbor-based nonprofit...
MSU international programs get $9 million in federal grants
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Michigan State University nearly $9 million in grants to support international education. The four-year grants are targeted to MSU’s programs like the African and Asian Studies Centers. MSU Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies Director Laurie Medina says the grants acknowledge...
State Republicans nominate Menge, Balow to appear on the ballot for MSU trustee seats
The race for two seats on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees is now set. That’s after the state Republican Party finalized its nominees at a Lansing convention this weekend. Dr. Travis Menge is an orthopedic surgeon based in Grand Rapids. His campaign website touts his medical background,...
