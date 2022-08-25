This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO