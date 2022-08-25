ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride

This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU Museum rebrands with new strategic focus

The Michigan State University Museum is launching a rebranding campaign with a new focus on experimental learning. First, there’s the new logo: contained within the word “museum,” “MSU” is capitalized in dark green, with the rest in a lighter lowercase green. The museum is also...
MSU international programs get $9 million in federal grants

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Michigan State University nearly $9 million in grants to support international education. The four-year grants are targeted to MSU’s programs like the African and Asian Studies Centers. MSU Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies Director Laurie Medina says the grants acknowledge...
EAST LANSING, MI
