This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Duane Hansen had big plans for the 846-pound pumpkin he'd grown. He'd been trying to grow a pumpkin that big for nearly a decade, but "Berta" wasn't just for show. Hansen hollowed it out, plopped a cooler inside and hit the banks of the Missouri River.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO