ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Motorcyclist dies from crash in Emmett Township

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibTjZ_0hVCBfPZ00

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on East Columbia Avenue near Inn Road on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:50 a.m. The investigation revealed that Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on East Columbia Avenue and struck the driver's side of an SUV driven by a 31-year-old female from Battle Creek. Muller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female driver was traveling north, turning left leaving a business when the crash took place and was not injured in the crash.

Emmett Township officers were assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department completing the accident reconstruction. Police say speed played a significant factor in the crash, and an investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Emmett, MI
City
Columbia Township, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Accidents
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Twitter Nickjbuckley
wtvbam.com

Theft of two lion statues being investigated by MSP

MENDON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a larceny of two lion statues that occurred in the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township. Troopers say it happened on Tuesday sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.. The two identical white lion...
MENDON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
965
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy