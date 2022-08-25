Read full article on original website
Mildred Brath
6d ago
what does his sexual preference have to do with his ability to honestly represent hie constituents if he is a good person it shouldn't matter
46
Kat
6d ago
There were some very interesting things done with redistricting in NY!
LIBTARDSARETRAITORS
6d ago
Wow!! he's got 2 of the DEMOCRAT'S favorite niche groups!! Now only if was a immigrant he could become press secretary! LMAO 🤣😂🤣😂
