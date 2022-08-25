ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike's back improving 'at a snail's pace'

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMh6O_0hVCBVXB00

The Detroit Lions are still holding out hope that second-year defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will be ready for their season-opener Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Lions coach Dan Campbell acknowledge that seems more unlikely by the day.

Campbell said Thursday that Onwuzurike has not had any setbacks from the back injury that has kept him out since the first week of camp, but his progress healing has been slow.

"He’s trending the right way, but it’s at a snail’s pace, is the best way to say it," Campbell said.

Onwuzurike has not practiced since aggravating a back and hip injury in the Lions' first padded practice of the summer Aug. 1.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Swift & Grossman show why one Detroit team has hope — and the other is the Tigers

Last year, Onwuzurike missed most of training camp with a back injury but played in 16 of a possible 17 regular season games. He made 35 tackles and had one sack, but did not have the kind of impact the Lions' hoped from their second-round pick.

Onwuzurike was expected to be a more prominent part of the Lions' defensive tackle rotation this fall after the Lions switched to a more aggressive front similar to the one he played in, in college.

Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers project as the Lions' starting interior linemen, and John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs and Demetrius Taylor are among those competing for backup spots.

"He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do, it is getting better," Campbell said of Onwuzurike. "I would say that, if you’re asking me right now, you’re twisting my arm, I’m saying he’s not available for Philly. That’s me. But we’ll see."

Campbell indicated cornerback Jerry Jacobs also will not be ready for the season opener, though the Lions hope he can play sometime early in the season.

JEFF SEIDEL:Lions DL Demetrius Taylor is just a nuisance — the best kind

Jacobs remains on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered in December, but the Lions did not place him on the reserve/PUP at Tuesday's roster cut.

Campbell said reserve/PUP remains an option for Jacobs if the Lions decide they need that roster spot at next week's cut to 53 players.

"A lot of it is not so much, ‘Hey, we’re going to have him Week 1, Week 2, Week 3,’" Campbell said. "It’s more, man, can we begin to get him some practice reps, just slowly implement him in what we’re doing in practice. Whether it’s scout team cards, or running our defense, just a couple of plays then he’s off to the side. Continue his rehab, strengthening, and then maybe the next day he’s able to get a little bit more. And then, hypothetically, he’s ready Week 5, let’s say. Well, shoot he’s gotten practice for four weeks and he’s ready. Whereas if you just did PUP, he’s not up for four weeks and then first thing you do, you pull him off, he’s not going to be ready to play, he hadn’t gotten any practice reps."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Watch out for Detroit Lions references: Matthew Stafford named Little Caesars' spokesman

Matthew Stafford may be a California-living Super Bowl champion now, but decade-long Detroit ties don't die easily. Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, will be the NFL's spokesman for a Motown staple: Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza chain entered a sponsorship agreement with the league earlier this summer, according to a Monday news release by Little Caesars.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster: Here's who made the team

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday afternoon trimmed the roster to 53 players to meet the NFL requirements entering the 2022 regular season, which begins next week. Let's take a look at the team's position groups and depth chart to see who made the initial roster, with the caveat more transactions can be made. We will update if changes occur. (The Lions on Wednesday morning cut backup QB David Blough to make room for QB Nate Sudfeld.) ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

Saleh likes potential of Jets' 'built, not bought roster'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh looks at his New York Jets roster and is excited about what it might be able to accomplish. That sort of hope is something Jets fans have hung onto for decades. With frustration ultimately prevailing. But the coach believes changes are coming — for now and the future. “It’s a team that’s being built,” Saleh said Wednesday. “Different than what I feel this organization has had in the past. And not to speak poorly on anything or anything that’s been done in the past, but this is a built roster, not bought. And because of it, I just feel like there’s a chance for this team to really grow together and last for a long time, but a lot of exciting players, a lot of potential to have some game changers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snail#Back Injury#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Swift Grossman#Tigers
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy