Week 1 preview: Palmyra vs. Lebanon highlights opening night slate

An interesting intracounty matchup will highlight the first Friday night of high school football in Lebanon County, as it does every year.

But it's not the game you're probably thinking of. Traditionally, the annual Cedar Bowl matchup between crosstown rivals Lebanon and Cedar Crest is the premier attraction for local football fans. But this year, due in part to Lancaster-Lebanon League realignment, the Cedars and Falcons will renew acquaintances in Week 10 instead.

Lebanon will now open at county rival Palmyra Friday night, while Cedar Crest is set to host Abraham Lincoln HS from Philadelphia. Here is a quick look at those games, as well as the rest of the Week 1 slate. Enjoy, folks. Friday night football is back!

Lebanon at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

It's not the Cedar Bowl, obviously, but there should be a good deal of entertainment value as rookie head coach Chris Pavone's new-look Cougars take on a hungry Lebanon squad that is eager to quickly bury the memory of last season's 0-10 record.

Palmyra, gutted by graduation, is starting over with a young group led by promising sophomore running back Juan Figueroa, while Lebanon returns two-way stud, senior quarterback/linebacker Emanuel Mason to help lead it back to the win column.

On paper, it looks pretty even. We'll see what it looks like when Lebanon and Palmyra square off for the first time since the early 2000s.

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Culture Shock Bowl, as Lincoln leaves the concrete sprawl of Philadelphia to visit the decidedly suburban South Lebanon area and Earl Boltz Stadium.

All kidding aside, this one could be an entertaining affair, assuming Lincoln can match Cedar Crest's considerable arsenal of skill position speed and athleticism, including returning starting QB Jay Huber, receivers Nolan Groff and Ethan Heisey and running back Fernando Marquez.

West York at Elco, 7 p.m.

The Raiders finally get the chance to show off - and play on - their new turf field when they host the Bulldogs out of the York-Adams league.

The return of speedy running back Jake Williams to the fold after missing all of last season due to injury will be the story for Elco, which will greatly enhance its chances of christening its new field with a win if Williams can break off some big runs.

Annville-Cleona at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Like Elco, A-C faces a York-Adams foe to open the season, but unlike the Raiders will be heading south to do so. All tehe way to Hanover, in fact, where the Nighthawks will look to stop the Dutchmen from generating any momentum toward their stated goals of an L-L Section 5 title and a trip to the 2A district playoffs.

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove, 7 p.m.

The Vikings begin Year 2 under head coach Jason Rice with a short trip up north to face traditional non-league rival Pine Grove.

The Vikings also have designs on competing in Section 3 and for a district playoff spot despite bumping up to 4A, and a win here would certainly be a step in the right direction.