ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Week 1 preview: Palmyra vs. Lebanon highlights opening night slate

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JoVJ_0hVCASqn00

An interesting intracounty matchup will highlight the first Friday night of high school football in Lebanon County, as it does every year.

But it's not the game you're probably thinking of. Traditionally, the annual Cedar Bowl matchup between crosstown rivals Lebanon and Cedar Crest is the premier attraction for local football fans. But this year, due in part to Lancaster-Lebanon League realignment, the Cedars and Falcons will renew acquaintances in Week 10 instead.

Lebanon will now open at county rival Palmyra Friday night, while Cedar Crest is set to host Abraham Lincoln HS from Philadelphia. Here is a quick look at those games, as well as the rest of the Week 1 slate. Enjoy, folks. Friday night football is back!

Lebanon at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

It's not the Cedar Bowl, obviously, but there should be a good deal of entertainment value as rookie head coach Chris Pavone's new-look Cougars take on a hungry Lebanon squad that is eager to quickly bury the memory of last season's 0-10 record.

Palmyra, gutted by graduation, is starting over with a young group led by promising sophomore running back Juan Figueroa, while Lebanon returns two-way stud, senior quarterback/linebacker Emanuel Mason to help lead it back to the win column.

On paper, it looks pretty even. We'll see what it looks like when Lebanon and Palmyra square off for the first time since the early 2000s.

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Culture Shock Bowl, as Lincoln leaves the concrete sprawl of Philadelphia to visit the decidedly suburban South Lebanon area and Earl Boltz Stadium.

All kidding aside, this one could be an entertaining affair, assuming Lincoln can match Cedar Crest's considerable arsenal of skill position speed and athleticism, including returning starting QB Jay Huber, receivers Nolan Groff and Ethan Heisey and running back Fernando Marquez.

West York at Elco, 7 p.m.

The Raiders finally get the chance to show off - and play on - their new turf field when they host the Bulldogs out of the York-Adams league.

The return of speedy running back Jake Williams to the fold after missing all of last season due to injury will be the story for Elco, which will greatly enhance its chances of christening its new field with a win if Williams can break off some big runs.

Annville-Cleona at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Like Elco, A-C faces a York-Adams foe to open the season, but unlike the Raiders will be heading south to do so. All tehe way to Hanover, in fact, where the Nighthawks will look to stop the Dutchmen from generating any momentum toward their stated goals of an L-L Section 5 title and a trip to the 2A district playoffs.

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove, 7 p.m.

The Vikings begin Year 2 under head coach Jason Rice with a short trip up north to face traditional non-league rival Pine Grove.

The Vikings also have designs on competing in Section 3 and for a district playoff spot despite bumping up to 4A, and a win here would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon County, PA
Education
City
Elco, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lebanon, PA
Sports
County
Lebanon County, PA
Palmyra, PA
Education
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
City
West York, PA
City
Hanover, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Lebanon, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Palmyra, PA
Palmyra, PA
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Person hospitalized after being struck by train in Middletown

A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being clipped by an Amtrak train in Middletown on Saturday evening, according to Amtrak. The incident occurred around 8:57 p.m. Saturday, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, and involved a passenger train traveling from New York to Harrisburg. The...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Raiders#Cedar Crest#Lancaster Lebanon League
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Editor's Note (Aug. 31, 2022, 8:58 a.m.): The boil water advisory was lifted Tuesday night. Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg

Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
351
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy