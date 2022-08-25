ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffs rank high in best Pac-12 pregame fan experience

By Matt Wadleigh
The Colorado Buffaloes are working to surpass low outside expectations for this season. However, that likely won’t stop tons of fans from flocking into Folsom Field.

Moreover, a few other football teams in the Pac-12 are also set for an attendance uptick with fewer COVID restrictions across the country. Plus, on television, Pac-12 After Dark isn’t a bad way to end your Saturday.

Dan Kilbridge of Bookies.com broke down the best stadiums in the Pac-12, with pregame fan experience as the criteria. Not surprisingly to us, the Buffs were ranked pretty high.

Below are the entire rankings with commentary from Kilbridge on his reasoning.

WASHINGTON STATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Sip2_0hVCAQ5L00 Sep 7, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Ron Stone Jr. (10) is escorted off the field after a targeting flag against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Martin Stadium. Washington State win 59-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars come in last on the list thanks in large part to geographical circumstances. Pullman, Washington is one of the few inland destinations in the conference without the spectacular scenery.

STANFORD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6i18_0hVCAQ5L00 (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Schools with academic reputations like Stanford generally aren’t known for raucous tailgates and pregame parties. It certainly doesn’t help that the team has taken a turn for the worse lately. While the campus itself is quite a site and students have the luxury of quick trips north to San Francisco or south to San Jose, none of that adds up to an incredible scene around Stanford Stadium on gameday.

UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPRME_0hVCAQ5L00 Nov 12, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins fans during a NCAA football game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rose Bowl. UCLA won 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The traffic situation can be a nightmare for students making the 25-mile trek from campus, let alone those traveling from outside greater Los Angeles. There’s not much in terms of a bar/restaurant scene around the stadium and the program has seen some tough times under Chip Kelly in recent years. While the venue itself is an 11/10, the actual pregame atmosphere ranks significantly lower.

OREGON STATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QQ4j_0hVCAQ5L00 Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Ron Hardge III (21) celebrates with defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) after preventing a pass against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The tailgates can get raucous, but the Beavers haven’t won more than seven games in a season since 2012. That will put a dampener on things and we’ll see if they can turn it around after a 7-6 campaign in 2021, their first winning season since 2013.

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KK4vG_0hVCAQ5L00 Oct 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) is defended by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during a NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone who’s ever been to Los Angeles knows that can create a logistical nightmare simply getting to and from the stadium. Give the students plenty of credit for their hard-partying ways, with USC scoring well for tailgating. The Trojans also rank near the top for surrounding entertainment with one of the best food and beverage scenes in the world at their disposal nearby. The trade-off is that big-city environments create additional issues and roadblocks that other schools don’t have to deal with on gameday.

ARIZONA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faIjd_0hVCAQ5L00 Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) throws the ball during the first half against Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Football Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe.
Asuvsau 11272021 At 006

It’s also impossible to get fired up for the football team, which hasn’t played in a big game in years having gone 5-24 over the past three seasons. Maybe second-year coach Jedd Fisch could turn things around and thus improve the gameday tailgating vibes, but it’s a big hill to climb for now.

ARIZONA STATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cDBF_0hVCAQ5L00 Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Oregon Ducks at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If this were a list of the Pac-12 schools that drink the most and party the hardest before kickoff, the Sun Devils are probably a shoo-in for the top spot. There’s a little more that goes into the best overall atmosphere by our criteria, but this is still a great place to catch a ball game and soak up the gameday vibes.

CALIFORNIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gluWs_0hVCAQ5L00 California defensive lineman Brett Johnson (90) tackles Oregon running back CJ Verdell during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

It’s not that hard to get to from nearby Oakland and many opt to take the train system due to limited parking. The food and dining scene is absolutely top notch with more than 100 restaurants – many within walking distance from the stadium. While not traditionally thought of as a great tailgating destination, the overall atmosphere is one of a kind.

UTAH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWu7G_0hVCAQ5L00 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The scenery is immaculate with the surrounding National Forests and mountain backdrop. Rice-Eccles Stadium is basically a giant postcard on gameday. It’s certainly a family-friendly atmosphere, the team is a perennial contender both nationally and in conference, and overall there’s not much more one could ask for in a college football destination.

OREGON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hogmX_0hVCAQ5L00 Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks take the field before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon fans bring it strong from a tailgating perspective, but it’s not a big fraternity atmosphere like you’d see at schools such as Arizona State. There aren’t a ton of great entertainment options within easy walking distance, but that’s about the only bad thing one could say regarding Oregon as a pregame destination.

COLORADO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fU6T_0hVCAQ5L00 Oct 28, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the second quarter of the game between the against the California Golden Bears against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t get any better than Boulder, Colorado in terms of college towns. There’s truly something for everyone and the Rockies are right there at your disposal. Something about this place just creates a phenomenal atmosphere for laid-back partying, which is exactly how we’d describe most of the tailgating on football Saturdays. The booze and other recently-legalized substances are abundant outside iconic Folsom Field, the weather is extremely pleasant and the campus in general – let alone for a gameday – should make everyone’s list as a must-see destination.

WASHINGTON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvv1N_0hVCAQ5L00 Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Washington Huskies line up against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still a family-friendly atmosphere for the most part, Seattle’s dining scene speaks for itself and there’s simply nothing like a Washington Huskies tailgate. It’s not the hardest-partying school or the easiest location necessarily, but overall it checks every box in a big way and tops our list for best pregame environment in the Pac-12.

