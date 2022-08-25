ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuttawa, KY

Alan Fryman
5d ago

Are they so insecure about themselves that they have to show up at places and say look at me? Not everyone thinks about y’all, most everyone else has a life!

Country Soldier!
5d ago

This is why the federal public doesn't respect the lgbtq...we don't care who you sleep with at night but stop this non sense. You're NOT SPECIAL!! Stop trying to coincide everyone otherwise

William Helton
5d ago

Just like the relief checks during the planadamic they are going to get it back and then some like their doing with inflation now. Folks only see on the surface what their doing now, plus look at the timing just before midterms nothing more than a blind vote grab attempt, folks need to dig deep and unbiased if they do it correctly they will be scared as hell if the find and see what is truly going on.

Hoptown Chronicle

Christian County prosecutor Rick Boling expelled from state association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Western Kentucky takes three 'Best in Kentucky' awards from Kentucky Living

After a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living has announced the winners of this year's Best in Kentucky awards, including several here in western Kentucky. Land Between the lakes received the award for best public hunting and fishing area in both Trigg and Lyon counties, and Purple Toad Winery in McCracken County was named the state's best winery.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Celebrating women’s suffrage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. On Saturday in Frankfort, it was about celebrating the history and how far our nation has come. “So we are celebrating both the history...
FRANKFORT, KY
whopam.com

Ky. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association expels Boling from its membership

The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association has expelled Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling from its membership. According to a news release, the Association voted on August 25 to expel both Boling and Ronnie Goldy of the 21st judicial district—the votes remove them from membership in the Association and precludes them from attending future Association functions and conferences.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments To Kentucky Boards And Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Kevin...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
FLORENCE, KY
WHAS11

Mammoth Cave to improve underground trail

CAVE CITY, Ky. — Mammoth Cave National Park plans to start improvements this fall on an underground trail with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. The park said in a statement that it will receive about $6.5 million in funding to rehabilitate about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of a trail from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance.
LIFESTYLE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
