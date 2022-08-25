Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Awards celebrate women's empowerment in West Hempstead
Seven highly accomplished women were celebrated on Friday evening at the Bet on Her Awards Dinner at the Chameleon Event Space on Hempstead Turnpike. Motivational speaker and life coach Jessica Toussaint organized the award ceremony. She is the founder of Dream Encore, a group whose stated mission is to equip leaders with tools and resources needed to make real impact. The group does coaching, workshops, retreats, and other programs to encourage success. Toussaint conceived of the awards as a post-pandemic tip of the hat to female leaders making a change in their communities and whose lives embodied empowerment.
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne's Dorothy Schein celebrates 100 years
The community of Grace Lutheran Church came to celebrate 100 years of Dorothy Schein last week. Schein, who reached the century mark on Aug. 19, has lived in Malverne for nearly 50 years. Originally from Queens, Schein attended Public School 155 in her elementary years, and John Adams High School.
Herald Community Newspapers
Playing education 'mind' games in Franklin Square
A speech pathologist is expanding upon traditional education, ushering in a new era of learning for children in a colorful and lively setting at Mindnasium, at 939 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square. Mindnasium applies the STEAM program, which consists of science, technology, engineering, art and math. “It was the brainchild...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont Memorial High School principal placed on leave two days before start
Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on leave from the Elmont Memorial High School, causing students to organize a protest. Parents also sprung to the defense, hoping for some answers to the confusion. “There are many rumors going around, but the district nor the Board of Education has shared any information...
Herald Community Newspapers
Committe asks: What should we call Lindner Place?
A committee made up of community organizers and members of the Malverne board of trustees moved forward at an Aug. 21 meeting with efforts to rename Lindner Place, a street named for a reportedly prominent member of the Ku Klux Klan. Attempts to rename the street have been ongoing since...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘I’m sure they got us a permit’
Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
Herald Community Newspapers
Removing a deck to add a room
Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
Herald Community Newspapers
Every problem has its own solution
Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport man sentenced to 29 years for shooting at police officer
A Freeport man was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Aug. 30 for shooting at a Freeport police officer during a foot chase in February 2018. David Serrant, 23, was convicted this May of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Serrant was...
Herald Community Newspapers
The road crew left rough pavement
Q. This may seem like an offbeat question, but why are our streets left with rough ruts after the workers pack up and leave? Aren’t there standards or requirements that roads we pay for are smooth? Our streets were just redone recently, and now they’re filled with cut-up trenches that are going to cause accidents and car damage. What department do we complain to? We got a building permit five years ago and went through a year of headaches, from work that didn’t pass inspection to plans that were so specific that we wondered if we would ever get the permit. Is roadwork different?
