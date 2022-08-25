Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?

