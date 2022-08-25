FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh looks at his New York Jets roster and is excited about what it might be able to accomplish. That sort of hope is something Jets fans have hung onto for decades. With frustration ultimately prevailing. But the coach believes changes are coming — for now and the future. “It’s a team that’s being built,” Saleh said Wednesday. “Different than what I feel this organization has had in the past. And not to speak poorly on anything or anything that’s been done in the past, but this is a built roster, not bought. And because of it, I just feel like there’s a chance for this team to really grow together and last for a long time, but a lot of exciting players, a lot of potential to have some game changers.

