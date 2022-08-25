How did the Eagles look without an ailing Dolphins team on the field? Nick Sirianni addresses ‘intensity’ | Practice report

Garden State high school football made a return last week in a big way. Some of New Jersey’s best teams from all regions -- North, Central and South -- had an imprint on last week’s results. Whether it was Don Bosco Prep passing its first test of the year or Millville routing Thomas Jefferson (PA) at Battle at the Beach, or everything in between, it’s great to see and hear the sights and sounds of football being back.

