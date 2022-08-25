How did the Eagles look without an ailing Dolphins team on the field? Nick Sirianni addresses ‘intensity’ | Practice report

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike Daniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
Goodbye to summer, hello to LIVE & FREE HS football video: 3 games on tap this week
Don’t think of this upcoming long weekend as your last hoorah for summer. Consider it the early cheers for a New Jersey high school football season that reveals its full glory over a four-day stretch beginning on Thursday. Sure, the season actually got underway last week, but that was...
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS Football: Highlights, must-see games and storylines from around N.J.
Garden State high school football made a return last week in a big way. Some of New Jersey’s best teams from all regions -- North, Central and South -- had an imprint on last week’s results. Whether it was Don Bosco Prep passing its first test of the year or Millville routing Thomas Jefferson (PA) at Battle at the Beach, or everything in between, it’s great to see and hear the sights and sounds of football being back.
Girls Tennis: Complete NJ.com 2022 season preview
The New Jersey high school girls tennis is just around the corner. NJ.com will have you covered and prepared with many preview posts. Check back daily for new content ahead of Opening Day on Sept. 6. Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter (@ChrisNalwasky) for updates and news throughout the season and...
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0