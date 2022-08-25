Read full article on original website
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
Fort Bend Star
Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear
A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Drive-in movie theaters in Houston: An American tradition
The Bayou City has two drive-in movie theaters for locals to visit.
fox26houston.com
Final days of Houston Restaurant Weeks: Maize in west Houston
Maize (14795 Memorial Dr.) is a relatively new restaurant on the Houston food scene. It's a hyper creative take on classic Mexican cuisine that is not your run-of-the-mill. Chef Fabian Saldana is plating up some of the most unique dishes in town that are worth your attention. There are also delicious cocktails, and a serious collection of Mezcal and wines to choose from. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Houston Press
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
16 Edgewood Forest Court
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1879 Sq. Ft. Beautiful home centrally located on a cul-de-sac street in Panther Creek! Close to shops and restaurants at Hughes Landing, Market Street and Woodlands Waterway, this home features a lovely brick exterior, wood look tile flooring, tons of windows providing natural light, and generous room sizes! The two story family room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace opens to the dining room (or flex space); functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of white cabinets opens to the sunny breakfast room; owner's retreat down; two bedrooms and game room up; two car attached garage; private backyard offers a park-like setting with mature shade trees and a patio.
texasstandard.org
Once thought to be unmovable, the Battleship Texas heads to Galveston for repairs
While in service, the USS Texas sailed through some of the globe’s most treacherous waters. The Texas is one of only eight ships to serve in both world wars. Its crew supported American troops on D-Day and on Iwo Jima. After being decommissioned, the Texas became a floating museum, docked beside the old San Jacinto Battleground near Houston.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology
HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A 0.57-Acre Pad Site Located AT 508 S. Washington Ave. In Cleveland, TX
CLEVELAND, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston, one of the nation’s premier brokerage firms, has recently completed the sale of a pad site consisting of 0.57 acres located at 508 S. Washington Ave. in Cleveland, TX. Jackson Cain of SVN | J. Beard Real...
cw39.com
Report: Houston among most dangerous places to drive during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?. According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with raffle and free food
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday Sept. 1. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 1 with a giveaway of free a cakes to each store's first 250 guests as well as an online contest to win $25,000 with $100 prizes for 25 runners-up.
bdmag.com
Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands
Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
