Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022

By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels clash once again! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. Wednesday night will be the rubber match between two teams in different spectrums of the American League standings. The Yankees are leading the AL East and own the second-best record in the AL at (79-51). The Angels are (56-74) and are 4th in the AL West Division. They will not be making the postseason but can still take down the Yankees in a 3-game series with a win tonight. This will also be a battle between the two AL MVP favorites, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

