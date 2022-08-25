Read full article on original website
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Yankees’ first-rounder Spencer Jones is mashing baseballs to start career
It was easy to see the bodily similarities between Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and their 2022 first-round draft pick Spencer Jones. Both stand 6-7. Both menace the pitcher. Both were coming off somewhat-inconsistent college careers, with impressive hard-hit profiles mixed with plenty of swing-and-miss thanks to their unique frames. Now...
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Giants could trade notable receiver?
The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
Shane McClanahan, Brandon Lowe injury updates spell bad news for Rays amid postseason push
The Tampa Rays placed All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder impingement injury on Wednesday, per Tricia Whitaker. Additionally, the Rays placed Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL due to a right tricep contusion. They recalled infielder Vidal Brujan and pitcher Calvin Faucher from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels clash once again! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. Wednesday night will be the rubber match between two teams in different spectrums of the American League standings. The Yankees are leading the AL East and own the second-best record in the AL at (79-51). The Angels are (56-74) and are 4th in the AL West Division. They will not be making the postseason but can still take down the Yankees in a 3-game series with a win tonight. This will also be a battle between the two AL MVP favorites, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022
The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians will face off for the second of their three-game series on Wednesday in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Guardians prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Baltimore Orioles,...
