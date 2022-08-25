Buying a pirate ship houseboat? Tired. Buying a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse? Wired. On your list labeled “Things I Didn’t Know I Needed Until I Saw Them on the Internet,” add the Hooper Island Lighthouse, which the federal government is currently auctioning off. The 1902 lighthouse, located west of Maryland’s Middle Hooper Island, sits in 18 feet of water and rises 63 feet above the bay. Bidding starts at $15,000.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO