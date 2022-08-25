ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen

It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
ARIZONA STATE
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
Ford recalls pickups and cars over foggy camera lenses

DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.
MICHIGAN STATE
California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'

California residents are urged to cut their electricity use on Wednesday evening as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert will be in effect statewide from 4-9 p.m. on August 31, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1

PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1, ahead of Labor Day weekend. Circle K Fuel Day is set to take place at over 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Arizona. The deal is...
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy