Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen
It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Ford recalls pickups and cars over foggy camera lenses
DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.
California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'
California residents are urged to cut their electricity use on Wednesday evening as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert will be in effect statewide from 4-9 p.m. on August 31, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked...
How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1
PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1, ahead of Labor Day weekend. Circle K Fuel Day is set to take place at over 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Arizona. The deal is...
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
Megadrought: Lake Powell business owners say there's still plenty to do at the lake
The megadrought that is gripping the southwest means water levels at Lake Powell have dropped. As of August 29. the lake is at 26 percent capacity. Business owners in the area, however, say there's still a lot to do at the lake. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
