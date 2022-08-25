ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food News: Chef Avishar Barua Opens Joya's Café in Old Worthington

The hotly anticipated daytime café from chef Avishar Barua, a Top Chef season 18 contestant, gave a sneak peek last week and is primed to officially open Wednesday in Old Worthington. Named after Barua’s mother, Joya’s Café is located at 657 High St., formerly Sassafras Bakery. Early menu highlights include several chai and coffee drinks to choose from, including Joya’s milk chai, plus a breakfast sandwich, fried rice and the Cheesy Double Crunch—a popular holdover from Barua's time as executive chef at Service Bar. Barua has already announced that a second restaurant in the works. That restaurant, Agni, will take over the former Ambrose and Eve space on South High Street.
Central Ohio Wedding News & Events

Big changes are coming to Gilded Social, and they translate to big savings for savvy shoppers. The boutique opened Downtown on Gay Street in 2018 with gowns for bridesmaids, mothers of the bride and other special occasion shoppers, and began selling wedding gowns at a second location in Granville early last year. Now, owner Tanya Hartman is shifting to focus exclusively on wedding gowns and “little white dresses” perfect for showers, bachelorettes, rehearsal dinners and elopements.
Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines

The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in September

From the Nelsonville Music Festival to the Buckeyes’ first game to the most robust fall arts season of the pandemic era, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Central Ohio over the next few weeks. Columbus Monthly. Raphael—The Power of Renaissance Imagery: The Dresden Tapestries and...
