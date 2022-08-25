The hotly anticipated daytime café from chef Avishar Barua, a Top Chef season 18 contestant, gave a sneak peek last week and is primed to officially open Wednesday in Old Worthington. Named after Barua’s mother, Joya’s Café is located at 657 High St., formerly Sassafras Bakery. Early menu highlights include several chai and coffee drinks to choose from, including Joya’s milk chai, plus a breakfast sandwich, fried rice and the Cheesy Double Crunch—a popular holdover from Barua's time as executive chef at Service Bar. Barua has already announced that a second restaurant in the works. That restaurant, Agni, will take over the former Ambrose and Eve space on South High Street.

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO