Tucson, AZ

Carol Torres
6d ago

After reading this article, I find that Richard's was determined to break the law. He had been to prison and didn't learn a thing. The officer overall did his job, perhaps he could have stopped him with less force (gun shots)

orty
6d ago

Shooting that armed criminal 9 times might have been a sign of poor marksmanship rather than an excessive application of a use of force. Two well placed rounds in his chest or one in the head might have been more reasonable but I wasn’t there to evaluate how dynamic the situation was so I can’t judge this officer. Overall, the job was done

KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
KOLD-TV

Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
KOLD-TV

Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
KOLD-TV

Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

GILA BEND, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
KOLD-TV

Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
KOLD-TV

VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
KOLD-TV

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
KOLD-TV

Changes may be coming for constable practices and procedures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is working on a plan which will make Constable work more consistent, safer and more accountable. A copy of the 20 page draft can be found here. Since Constables are elected officials, they can basically call their own shots, accountable only to...
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
KOLD-TV

Arizona AG sues Tucson over employee vaccine policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson, alleging the city’s vaccination requirements for employees are unlawful and discriminatory. According to the AG’s office, the suit was filed after several Tucson employees contact them, saying the...
TUCSON, AZ

