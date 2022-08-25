Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at a neighborhood in the Charlottesville area.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.

700 Queens Court

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

