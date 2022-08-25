ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at a neighborhood in the Charlottesville area.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIlQY_0hVC6fGT00
700 Queens Court
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Albemarle County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Cars
wfirnews.com

Bedford County pursuit ends without incident

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albemarle Police#Queens Court Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WDBJ7.com

Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal sentence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
cardinalnews.org

People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy