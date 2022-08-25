Former firefighter enters Collierville alderman race — again

For the third time, a former Collierville firefighter is seeking a position on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, this time trying again to unseat the long-time vice mayor.

William Boone, a lifelong resident of Collierville, is challenging Alderwoman Maureen Fraser for Position 1 on the suburban board. In 2018, Fraser defeated Boone for the same position with 67.5% of the vote. Boone was one of six candidates who ran for Position 4 in 2020. Since no candidate captured more than 50% in the initial election, he and Missy Marshall advanced to a runoff, and Marshall won with 64.7% of the second vote.

This year, Boone pulled his petition two days before the filing deadline and turned it in with the sufficient signatures just ahead of the noon Aug. 18 deadline.

“I didn’t want to pull a petition until I tried to give somebody else a chance to pull a petition,” Boone said. “I wanted to see who was willing to pull a petition. … I didn’t want to deter anyone from running for office.”

When nobody pulled a petition, he stepped up.

“I don’t believe in someone running unopposed, but I also don’t believe in people having politics as a career,” he said.

Emily Fulmer and Boone both pulled petitions for Positions 1 and 4 before filing to challenge different candidates.

Although Fraser is in her fifth term, the board implemented term limits in 2018. Prior terms didn’t count towards three that aldermen may now serve. If Fraser is reelected, it would be her second towards the three-term limit.

Professionally, Boone is an Advanced EMT with an ambulance contracting company. He previously worked more than 31 years for the town’s fire department. Locally, he is involved in the Collierville Chapter of the NAACP.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but Early Voting begins Oct. 19.

In addition to Boone’s challenge of Fraser and Fulmer running against Marshall , another alderman position is on the ballot. Alderman Billy Patton , who previously planned to not seek reelection in Position 2, reentered the race late in the qualifying period. Jewel Jordan of the town’s Planning Commission is also running for Position 2.

Two school board races are also on the ballot. Alissa Fowler is challenging incumbent Wanda Chism . Board member Frank Warren has decided not to seek reelection, and four hopefuls are seeking that seat — Keri Blair , Chelsea Glass , Heath Hudspeth and Jeremy Smith .