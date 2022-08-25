ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WI

Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment

By Logan Rude
 6 days ago
Courtesy of the City of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side.

Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s existing aquatic center; new plans are expected to include an activity pool with zero-depth entry, a lazy river, and a six-lane pool with a climbing wall, diving board, and slides. The complex will also include a new bathhouse with concessions, lockers, a lounge, and administrative spaces.

“I really look forward to less pool repair calls and more quality time spent with our kids and families who love to swim!” Center Director Angie Olson said.

The park renovation will also bring a 300-foot ballfield, a 200-foot softball field, a new backstop, and a centralized open green space to the area.

Leonard-Leota Park on the city’s northside, where the current aquatic center operates, will also be reworked in the second phase of the project. Changes include decommissioning that aquatic center and replacing it with a new community splash pad and patio space.

The existing pool on the city’s northside is expected to stay open for public use through 2023. Once work on the West Side Park project is completed, crews will start on the Leonard-Leota project, which is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

“I am so pleased to uphold the kind of recreation opportunities that are at the heart of our shared values and Evansville’s identity within the region,” Evansville Mayor Dianne Dugan said.

Plans for both phases of the project were approved by Evansville’s City Council in June.

Comments / 2

6d ago

But the city won’t invest in some infrastructure for the west side of town that it’s developing and growing at an alarming rate. The city of Evansville needs to get their priorities in order. They want as many people as they can crammed in this bed town but won’t build anything to support them. If your thinking of moving to Evansville, try to find some other options first.

