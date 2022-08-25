Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
county17.com
Campbell sheriff corporal: Man deputies chased still at large
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County deputies were unable to locate a man they were chasing Aug. 30, a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office corporal told County 17 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 that he does not believe there’s a danger to the community. Cpl. Ryan Undeberg said...
2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
county17.com
Wyoming files motion against groups’ claims challenging federal lease sale
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Department of Health to Restart Free Narcan Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that free orders of the temporary opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available for Wyoming groups through the WDH. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said in the release the program is...
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in a August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WOWT
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
Montana Brothers Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol Attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Joshua...
KULR8
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0