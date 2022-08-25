ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie

Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
LARAMIE, WY
KSNT News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Department of Health to Restart Free Narcan Program

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that free orders of the temporary opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available for Wyoming groups through the WDH. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said in the release the program is...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
klkntv.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
TECUMSEH, NE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WYOMING STATE
WOWT

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
K2 Radio

Montana Brothers Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol Attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Joshua...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
BILLINGS, MT
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
CASPER, WY
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
