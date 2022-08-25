Read full article on original website
Related
I was a young mom with 2 toddlers making 6 figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I work and parent from bed.
I was making six figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I leak spinal fluid whenever I stand, so I work and parent from bed.
People Are Sharing When They Knew They Needed To Leave Their Therapist, And It's Actually Really Enlightening
"She needed therapy more than I did."
'Beginning of the end': patients hail new treatment for drug-resistant TB
Volodymyr is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday -- it's his final day of taking a new treatment hailed as a turning point in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis. Volodymyr meanwhile said he hoped that progress would continue so the treatment timeline gets even shorter.
Comments / 0