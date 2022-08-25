ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA received $30,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation and $36,000 from the Socrates Foundation to help remodel their childcare playgrounds. YWCA was able to create an infant playground as well as upgrade the existing toddler and preschool play areas. The existing playgrounds were getting by with equipment more suited for home use. Those pieces of equipment could not stand up to vigorous play by 15-20 children each day year after year. The new equipment is similar to pieces found in community playgrounds and is able to last for many years.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO