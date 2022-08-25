Read full article on original website
Garrett Schuetz Crichton (November 3, 2002 – August 29, 2022)
Garrett Schuetz Crichton, 19, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on November 3, 2002 in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Christina Leslie Schuetz and Thomas Drew Crichton. Garrett was a senior at the Rock Springs High School and would be graduating with...
David Allan Snyder (November 17, 1981 – August 24, 2022)
David Allan Snyder, 40, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home in Granger, Wyoming. He was a resident of Granger for two years and a former resident of Boulder, Montana. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Inaugural Plein Air competition took place Saturday August 27 in Green River
Green River, Wyoming – Eleven participants signed up for the first-ever Plein Air competition held Saturday, August 27 in Green River. Artists had one day beginning as early as they wished on August 27, to set up in a location of their choosing along the Greenbelt or at the Green River Chamber of Commerce to begin painting a landscape of the Green River Community.
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Tigers, Eagles, and Pronghorns remain in football rankings
August 31, 2022 — It is on to week number two for some Wyoming high school teams and opening week for others. Rock Springs and Lyman scored victories last Friday and stayed within their class rankings in this week’s WyoPreps.com football polls. Class 4A. Rock Springs defeated Casper...
Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — From Parent Square,. It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident. Our sympathies and support are with all the families...
Playground update means more gross motor play for YWCA students
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA received $30,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation and $36,000 from the Socrates Foundation to help remodel their childcare playgrounds. YWCA was able to create an infant playground as well as upgrade the existing toddler and preschool play areas. The existing playgrounds were getting by with equipment more suited for home use. Those pieces of equipment could not stand up to vigorous play by 15-20 children each day year after year. The new equipment is similar to pieces found in community playgrounds and is able to last for many years.
Final Brown Bag Concert Series changed for tomorrow afternoon
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Brown Bag Concert Series scheduled for tomorrow afternoon was canceled, but the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency was able to find a last-minute replacement for tomorrow afternoon. According to their Facebook page, Downtown Rock Springs says, “We have an exciting change to tomorrow’s last Brown Bag Concert. Due to a medical issue, the performer will be Andrew Kneeland and Friends! Plan to join us tomorrow from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Square (behind 333 Broadway) for the final Brown Bag Concert of the season.” This is the final concert this season. The Brown Bag Concert Series will conclude for the year after tomorrow’s performance.
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
The Green River Greenbelt now has a new ADA access point
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Greenbelt task force announced today that a new concrete ADA access point has been added to the Greenbelt. The new pad was poured Tuesday morning. The location is just East of the Stratton Meyer band shell, down the left field line of the northernmost little league baseball field.
Broadway Theater announces opening for Internship and Scholarship program
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Broadway Theater is announcing an opening for Fall/Winter Internship & Scholarship program in conjunction with Sweetwater BOCES. They are accepting applications for their Fall/Winter 2022 Internship & Scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing, and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for the fall semester.
Wyo4news Food Truck Finder
Tip’s Kitchen – Horse Thief Saloon, 70 Main Street, Superior, 3p-8p Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p The Food Truck Finder is a column that is...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 31, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near...
United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks grant applications
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Sweetwater County are urged to apply for $70,833 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
RS Beautification Committee & Tree Board hosts clean-up event on Mustang Loop Trail
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recently hosted a clean-up event at the Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. Members of the board along with partners from the Sweetwater Trails Alliance, the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association, the Bureau of Land Management, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, and the Army National Guard worked to clean up garbage and old abandoned materials along the trail route.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 30 – August 31, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Recent encounters with bats and rabies
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health is concerned about recent bat encounters and offers the following safety tips. Make sure open windows have screens installed. Bats may fly into homes following mosquitos. Bats can squeeze through openings as small as a dime. Cover all possible entry holes...
