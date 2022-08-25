ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Russ Heltman
 6 days ago

The Bearcats are only playing one true road game.

CINCINNATI — We have the full 2022-23 non-conference slate on the table for UC men's basketball.

V. Chaminade (Monday, Nov. 7)

V. Cleveland State (Nov. 10)

V. Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 13)

@ Northern Kentucky (Nov. 16)

UC then heads to the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 21, for a matchup against defending No. 1 seed Arizona, followed by either Ohio State or San Diego State on Tuesday. Then they play either Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, or Texas Tech.

V. NJIT (Nov. 30)

V. Bryant (Dec. 4.)

V. Xavier (Dec. 10)

V. Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 14)

V. La Salle (Dec. 17)

V. Detroit Mercy (Dec. 21)

The AAC schedule is forthcoming but there isn't much mystery besides the dates. UC plays every team twice except for Tulsa once at home and Wichita State once on the road.

