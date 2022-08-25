Tretter wanted to play for Vikings, claims MN never called back

The Vikings said they will "respectfully pass on commenting."

Ranked the second-best blocking center in the NFL last year by Pro Football Focus, 31-year-old JC Tretter announced his retirement on Thursday, going down swinging by accusing the Minnesota Vikings of never returning his call.

The Vikings, with a woeful offensive line in 2021 anchored by center Garrett Bradbury, whose job was questioned as recently as two weeks ago when head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't discount a center competition, allegedly didn't return Tretter's call this offseason, according to Sports Illustrated .

His “short list” of dream destinations was topped by the Panthers, as he has a longstanding relationship with offensive line coach James Campen; the Cowboys, “because I feel like if you’re going to play one last year, that environment would be fun”; and the Vikings, because he cheered for them as a child and “wanted to put a bow on my childhood.” But, Tretter says, none of the seven teams that his camp contacted reciprocated his interest. “Minnesota never returned our call,” he says.

According to the Sports Illustrated feature, Tretter believes his role as the president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is why he received no interest as a free agent despite being fully recovered from a knee injury.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Vikings declined to comment. Bring Me The Sports reached out out the Vikings and got the same response, with a spokesperson saying the team will "respectfully pass on commenting."

Tretter was on the field with the Browns for 1,039 snaps last season and allowed just one sack and eight quarterback pressures. PFF ranked him No. 2 overall among 66 centers, while Bradbury ranked 58th.

View the original article to see embedded media.