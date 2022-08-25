ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Father who survived prison ‘hell’ in Iran set to run the London Marathon

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVbmx_0hVC5isR00

A father who was jailed for nearly five years in Iran on spying charges before being released along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is set to run the London Marathon to raise money for two charities.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, resolved to one day tackle the marathon while serving a minimum 10-year sentence in Iran’s Evin prison, in Tehran, on charges he denied and the UK Government condemned.

He was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran and was later convicted of allegedly spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, despite having lived in the UK for 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDHc2_0hVC5isR00
Anoosheh Ashoori is running the London Marathon after he was released from prison in Iran in March. (Sherry Izadi)

The retired civil engineer and his fellow British-Iranian dual national, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was also detained under espionage charges, were released and flown back to the UK in March.

Mr Ashoori, of Lee in Lewisham, south east London, will run the marathon with his son Aryan, 33, on October 2 to raise money and awareness for Amnesty International and Hostage International.

Both charities supported him and his family while he was in jail.

He still suffers flashbacks of his ordeal, and says he was taken into interrogation centres at Evin prison, where he “made three suicide attempts” and lost 17kgs.

He was then sent to the main prison, where he was kept in a “coffin-like” cell with about 14 others.

He started exercising regularly with other inmates, “running in circles” in a “very small area” at the prison gym or yard.

At first, he became breathless in 10 minutes or less but gradually his stamina improved and he was able to run for up to two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndzkv_0hVC5isR00
Anoosheh Ashoori is running the London Marathon after he was released from prison in Iran in March. (Sherry Izadi)

Another inmate gave him a copy of What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, a book by Haruki Murakami.

He added: “When I read that, I decided it was so inspiring anytime I was released I promised myself, whatever age I am, I am going to participate in the London Marathon.

“That was a good thing for me to do because it would actually protect my health.

“By running you can fight going insane, it is magic.”

Another prison read was Man’s Search For Meaning by Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, an Auschwitz survivor.

Mr Ashoori said it made him realise that “even if you are going through intense suffering, if you try to find or create a purpose for that suffering, it is not going to be as painful as it was before”.

He urged the British Government to do more to help negotiate the release of other detainees held in Iran, such as the British-born environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.

He was released on furlough with an electronic tag in July after being jailed for more than four years.

“I would urge the British Government to please persevere, work hard to bring them back as well,” he added.

He say he was running to “let all the ones who are left behind know they are not forgotten”, adding: “I am thinking about them, doing this in solidarity with them.”

His and Nazanin’s release came after the UK Government agreed to pay back a £400 million debt to Iran dating back to the 1970s, but both governments argue the two issues should not be linked.

He’s an inspiration and we’re delighted and honoured to be campaigning with him

Jo Atkins-Potts, Amnesty International UK’s urgent actions campaigner, said: “From a cell in Evin prison to the crowd-lined streets of London in just a few short months is an amazing turnaround, and we hope that people will get behind Anoosheh and Aryan as they take part in this fantastic event.

“Since his release in March, Anoosheh’s always been clear that he wouldn’t rest until Morad Tahbaz, Mehran Raoof and others unjustly detained in Iran were released.

“He’s an inspiration and we’re delighted and honoured to be campaigning with him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Iran’s president warned on Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Frankl
Person
Haruki Murakami
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Prison#London Marathon#Amnesty International#The Uk Government#Mossad#British
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president responds to DoJ blockbuster filing as Sarah Palin dramatically upset in race

The Justice Department has released its first image of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. Mr Trump has accused the department of staging the photo.“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on...
POTUS
newschain

Man held over rape allegation

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station. Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect. The assault took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’, says US

The United States has determined that Russia is suffering “severe manpower shortages” in its six-month-old war with Ukraine and has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the front lines, according to a new American intelligence finding. Russia is looking to address...
MILITARY
newschain

National League responds after Ryan Reynolds’ streaming criticism

The National League will submit proposals for a “fully tested” streaming platform after Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had criticised them for not allowing clubs to show live matches. Wrexham co-owner Reynolds criticised the League on Monday for its “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Shamima Begum ‘smuggled to Syria by Canadian spy’

A Canadian intelligence agent smuggled Shamima Begum and her two friends into Syria, according to reports. Ms Begum fled her east London home for Syria as a 15-year-old schoolgirl with Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) more than seven years ago. She has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy