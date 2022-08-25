Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4 For Mini-‘Supernatural’ Reunion

It’s a Supernatural reunion! Prime Video announced today that the CW show’s alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will join the cast of The Boys Season 4.

The move to cast Morgan reunites him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who also serves a showrunner for The Boys, as well as former co-star Jensen Ackles, who made his debut on the Amazon show during Season 3 as Soldier Boy and teased his return to the character earlier this month. But wait, that’s not all!

Jim Beaver, who played Bobby Singer in Supernatural — one of three recurring characters to appear in each season — also stars as politician Robert Singer on The Boys. So it’s a reunion all around.

In The Boys, a group of heroic vigilantes work to take down a group of superheroes who abuse their powers rather than use them for good.

Morgan took to Twitter to share his excitement for the news, writing, “BAA—FUCKING—BOOOOM!!! The Boys Season 4 Casts Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Recurring Role.”

Though details about his role are being kept under wraps, we do know he will act as a recurring guest star throughout the show’s fourth season, per a press release provided to Decider.

It also seems as though adding Morgan to the cast has been in the works for a long time. After he praised the show in a 2020 tweet, Kripke wrote back, “Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion.”

Morgan responded saying, “In a heartbeat!”

Supernatural aired for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020 on the CW and follows brothers Dean (Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) as they hunt for demons, ghosts, and a whole bunch of other supernatural beings (hence the show’s title). Morgan, who I should point out is only 12 years old than Ackles, played the brothers’ demon-hunting father, John Winchester, in the series.

While there is no official premiere date for The Boys Season 4, you can watch the first three seasons on Prime Video and all of Supernatural on Netflix in the meantime.