ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Extreme heat, drought & crop loss: area farmers facing low yields

By Roushell Hamilton, Jr.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKsnM_0hVC5OQ100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hm6u_0hVC5OQ100

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kelly Giles pays close attention to weather trends.

“We run about a 3 year average calculation of rainfall,” said Giles, co-owner of Giles Angus Ranch, 1,200 cattle head operation in Canyon.

Even though he’s not a meteorologist, forecasting weather is just as important to his operation.

“As rainfall average starts to decrease month by month, we cut back ahead of time to stretch and keep our main herd together.”

Drought conditions are drying up profits for area ranchers due to early selloffs of cattle, due to high feed and maintenance prices.

But, it’s also proving extremely challenging for area farmers.

“We have seen crops burn up, we have seen farmers disaster crops,” said Jourdan bell, Regional Agronomist for Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension. “We have seen crops abandoned,” she continued.

Bell told us when it comes to crop production, it’s important to remember we’re in a global economy.

“What’s significant about our past wheat crop, the 2021 to 2022, wheat crop across the state, we were below average, and this was one of the lowest statewide wheat crops in probably the last 20 years at least. And of course, we have wheat for grain, but we also have wheat for forage. So we are really looking at significant impacts,” she said.

But, it’s not just wheat taking a heavy hit.

“Most of the corn for example that we do grow in this region is feed corn, And this is corn that’s going into our livestock industry. So when we have reduced corn production in this region, our livestock producers are more dependent on corn from other regions,” Bell explained.

She said much of the corn used by area ranchers is shipped in by rail, but the less corn we produce here, results in higher shipping costs from other regions.

With very little rainfall and groundwater, what about irrigation?

“We are seeing areas of the Panhandle where irrigation is no longer viable. Many producers no longer have the ability to irrigate, and so now they’re having to revert back to dryland production,” she warned.

Because dryland production depends on seasonal precipitation or stored water, Bell told us it’s important to be aware of how much water is stored for the next crop.

“We will not only see an impact to our current cropping season, but we’re looking at an impact moving into our winter cropping season,” she predicted.

Kelly Giles, explains it’s an impact that will be felt both now and into the future.

“Over time drought or not. We’ve got groundwater groundwater issues that we have to address and we have to do our planning,” said.

For more information on Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Nice afternoon with southern thundershowers

Hi everyone, and welcome to the last day of August!  Nice weather will continue for this afternoon with a partly sunny sky, southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures in the 80’s.  Amarillo should top out around 86.  Also, chances of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue, mainly across our southern counties.  Severe weather […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo roadways to benefit from billion-dollar transportation program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced an $85 billion transportation plan that will include an allocation of $1.46 billion to the Amarillo area. TxDOT detailed that the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is set up to improve transportation safety, area traffic congestion […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 110 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,848 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Amarillo, TX
Canyon, TX
Business
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Xcel energy offers tips to avoid scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said it has received several reports of its customers in Texas and New Mexico having received attempts at scams over the phone and wanted to offer ways that its customers can protect themselves. According to Xcel, scammers attempt to tell customers that their account is past due and their […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Roads reopened after Hereford train wreck

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT announced that the impacted roads are now reopen in Hereford and all lanes are clear. UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that the impacted roads continue to be closed in Hereford. Officials hope to have it back open within the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT team publishes research on electric materials

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, a team at the university recently had their research into topological materials published in the prestigious journal “Physical Review B.” The team consisted of Thinh (John) Nguyen, a graduate student from Da Nang, Vietnam; Keshav Shrestha, assistant professor of physics; and Duncan […]
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Irrigation#Cropping#Crops#Angus#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Giles Angus Ranch
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT’s Small Business Center named ‘Center of the Year’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its Small Business Development Center was named the “Center of the Year” by the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Region earlier this month. Officials detailed that the center was recognized for its “focus on assisting small businesses across the Texas Panhandle […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County turns 135 years old; selection of Amarillo as its county seat

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday is the 135th anniversary of the organization of Potter County and the selection of Amarillo as its county seat. According to the Potter County Historical Commission, the boundaries of Potter County, along with 25 other Panhandle counties, was established by the Texas Legislature in 1876 and the county was […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion Transportation Plan

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) – advancing a record $85 billion, ten-year statewide roadway construction plan. This news was announced Tuesday afternoon, where the Office of the Governor says the 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Application to end for 2022-23 WT EnterPrize Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials announced Tuesday that the deadline for the application for the 2022-23 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, hosted by the WT Enterprise Center and funded through the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, will end next month. According to a news release from the WT Enterprise Center, this yearly EnterPrize Challenge gives participants the chance […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy