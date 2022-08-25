ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The New York Yankees (76-48) face the Oakland Athletics (46-79) Thursday in the 1st game of a 4-game set at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Yankees lead 3-0

The Yankees have won 3 in a row after a meltdown of sorts. The Bronx Bombers are 6-14 in the last 20 games and 12-18 in the last 30. Their struggles have been across the board, dealing with injuries in the lineup, inconsistency in the rotation and chaos in the bullpen.

The A’s have had their issues as well, losing 13 of 20. That 7-13 mark is actually 1-game better than the Yankees over the same stretch. Oakland played the Yankees tough in getting swept, as they were only outscored 16-9 in the June series.

Yankees at Athletics projected starters

RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP James Kaprielian

Taillon (11-4, 4.00 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.13 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 132 2/3 IP.

  • Allowed 3 ER on 7 H and 2 BB with 6 K in 5 1/3 IP against Oakland earlier this year
  • Having a rough month of August: 1-2 and 5.32 ERA in 4 starts

Kaprielian (3-7, 4.29 ERA) makes his 21st start. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9 and 6.3 K/9 in 100 2/3 IP.

  • Has a 2.95 ERA over his last 7 starts
  • Went 1-0 with a 7.59 ERA and 15 K’s in 10 2/3 IP in 2 starts against Yankees last season

Yankees at Athletics odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:17 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Yankees -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Athletics +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -1.5 (-120) | Athletics +1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Yankees at Athletics picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Athletics 2

The Yankees are winning this game, but we’re not spending -220 on it or banking on Taillon to keep a lead in the first 5. There is a special BOOSTED prop bet for TAILLON 6+ K’s and YANKEES WIN (+210) Thursday. It will be close, but there is traction for it to hit. Taillon struck out 6 in 5 1/3 IP in his previous start against Oakland. He has also struck out 21 in 23 2/3 IP (8.0 K/9) this month, which he has struggled with a 5.32 ERA. It’s worth a shot to more than double your wager’s return.

The Yankees have won the last 3 games by identical 4-2 scores. They have had issues scoring runs, but they are the far more talented side. Slight LEAN YANKEES -1.5 (-120) or shift your wager to the previous boosted prop.

The total will hinge heavily on the Athletics being able to score runs. They’ve scored 3.3 runs/game over the last 10. I’m just not feeling 8 runs, but I don’t have enough merit to throw down on the Under, either. PASS.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

