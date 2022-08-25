Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Courts: Feds bust bulk fentanyl trafficking operation in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He imported fentanyl pills from the southwest part of the country, and he was known to use minor children and others to help sell them in bulk to high-money buyers. At least three times this spring, though, he set up deals with a criminal...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man once shot woman over drug debt; now facing more prison time for dealing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective. Fort Wayne Police arrested...
WANE-TV
Man handed 4 years in prison for son’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with neglect in the death of his toddler son will spend four years in prison, and two more for a bond revocation for another charge. Trevon Bishop, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for a case that nearly never made it to the courtroom. The family of one-year-old Elias Paez took to chalking the pavement in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office on South Calhoun Street in December, demanding that Bishop be held accountable in Elias’ death.
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
WANE-TV
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after standoff in mobile home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a short standoff in a mobile home. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court in the Valley Hills West mobile home park off West Washington Center Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman bashed boyfriend’s head with jar over Instagram account
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of lacerating her boyfriend’s head with a glass mason jar over his Instagram account is now facing felony charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 46-year-old Jill Elaine Waters on Monday on preliminary counts of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Allen Superior Court records.
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?” According to the sheriff’s department, Michael Abbott, 42, was arrested on July 25 […]
WANE-TV
TRAA board OKs $5 raises, bonuses for paramedics and EMTs
The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority enters a new era Thursday. Not only are they independent of a for-profit, out-of-town contractor accused of mismanaging the ambulance service, but now they’ll be able to pay their staff a better wage. Wednesday, the TRAA board approved a $5 raise for paramedics and...
WANE-TV
Marion woman dies in Grant County moped crash
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion woman died Monday night after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street in Marion. Officers responded to the crash around 10:13 p.m. and learned that 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee was driving a moped southbound on Baldwin Avenue when she was struck by 25-year-old Sohil Singh of Manitoba, Canada, who was driving a semitruck.
sidneyoh.com
Narcotics Unit Indicts 18 People
On August 25, 2022 the Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury in regards to drug trafficking activity in the City of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the Grand Jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug trafficking as well as weapons under disability and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included Trafficking in Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and PCP. The Shelby County Grand Jury also authorized the seizure of a handgun and $500 cash. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months. The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city. Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
fortwaynesnbc.com
STUDENT LOANS: Payments during moratorium, now eligible for refund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many student borrowers have been making payments during the pandemic, even though they didn’t have to. Now, with federal student loan forgiveness taking effect, the people who continue to pay, may get their money. For those who kept paying their federal...
WANE-TV
‘I’d go back’ says victim shot outside SW-side bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bystander and one other person were shot during a fight outside a popular bar on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, Fort Wayne Police said. Police and medics were called around 1:25 a.m. to the Westland Centre mall, in the area...
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
WANE-TV
All beagles brought to Fort Wayne from mass breeding facility adopted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When 25 beagles were rescued from a kennel in Virginia and sent to Humane Fort Wayne last week, people couldn’t get enough of them. With the sight of those tails wagging, Fort Wayne opened up their arms and their homes and 18 of the 25 were adopted right away, Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson said Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Juvenile critically hurt in Covington Rd. moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male juvenile is in critical condition, after crashing a moped on Covington Road. According to Fort Wayne police, the moped was traveling west on Covington around 8:00 p.m. Sunday near South Hadley Road. The driver lost control and crashed, with a passenger on board.
WANE-TV
FWFD, Red Cross receive grant for public safety education
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana received funding from NIPSCO, a natural gas and electricity company based in Merrillville, Indiana, Wednesday as part of the company’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant. These were just...
