The 2022 college football season kicked off last weekend with the annual festivities of Week 0, and we’re now just a few days away from the start of the regular season slate for Texas football. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will open up the 2022 regular season at home on Sep. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO