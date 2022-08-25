ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yet Another Duggar Family Member Is In The Midst Of Legal Trouble

 6 days ago
Amy Duggar King has found herself in the midst of her own legal battle as the family navigates reality after Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced to prison for the possession of child sexual abuse materials. While Amy has been outspoken on Josh’s actions, she’s found herself in legal trouble concerning a failure to pay rent on the storefront she is leasing for her clothing store.

The lawsuit states, “3130 [name of the store] occupied the premises until August 2021 at which time it vacated the premises which constitutes a default of the Lease and Amendment and a breach of contract… 3130 failed to make the required monthly rent payments to the plaintiff as required by the Lease and Amendment after June 2021.”

Amy Duggar King currently fighting her own lawsuit

Furthermore, the landlord is requesting reimbursement for unpaid rent for June 2021, legal fees, court costs, and interest. Amy and her husband then filed a counterclaim, claiming that they had a Tenant Improvement allowance. They also claim that they have security footage from when their store was broken into and “trashed,” which they are also seeking compensation for.

The Duggar family is best known from the TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Amy and Josh aren’t the only Duggar family members that have been caught up with the law. Josh’s sister, Jana Duggar, also made headlines back in 2021 for charges of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was able to settle things outside of court. Josh is currently sentenced to just over twelve years in prison for his crimes following a lengthy court trial.

Robin L Combs
5d ago

This is what happens when you are raised without the reality of the world you live in. This family has major issues.

Anne Talma Gamlin
6d ago

That whole family is a red hot mess.

