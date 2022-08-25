ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

United Tribes Technical College President releases statement regarding early morning shooting

By Nick Jachim
 6 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — United Tribes Technical College President Leander R. McDonald released a statement regarding a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning at the college.

“Hello Friends and Relatives, I am greatly disappointed to hear of the vandalism and shots fired incidents that occurred on the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) campus early this morning (Thursday, August 25, 2022). I am pleased to share that everyone is safe. The incidents are being actively investigated by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. Additional details will be released to the public as they become available. I want to also thank the UTTC Safety and Security Department and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response to the incidents. The UTTC Safety and Security and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department have increased patrols on campus.”

Nobody was hurt in the shooting and police have arrested two individuals.

