Williamstown, WV

wchstv.com

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-77 on Wednesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:10 p.m., 8/31/22. Dispatchers report Interstate 77 has reopened Wednesday evening following a tractor-trailer fire. Crews responded to a crash site near the Jackson and Kanawha County line about 1 p.m. Traffic traveling both directions was impacted as workers cleared the area. No...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

