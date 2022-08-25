Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-77 on Wednesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:10 p.m., 8/31/22. Dispatchers report Interstate 77 has reopened Wednesday evening following a tractor-trailer fire. Crews responded to a crash site near the Jackson and Kanawha County line about 1 p.m. Traffic traveling both directions was impacted as workers cleared the area. No...
wchstv.com
Update: Seven students treated for injuries in I-70 crash involving school buses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, including two school buses, were involved in an accident along I-70 near the Mall Road Exit in Belmont County on Monday. School buses from Martins Ferry and Bellaire were involved. Seven students from those buses were taken to nearby hospitals for minor, non-life-threating injuries, according to officials.
wchstv.com
Woman indicted, taken into custody in Athens County, Ohio, overdose death
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Athens County, Ohio, woman was taken into custody Monday after she was indicted by a grand jury in connection with an overdose death earlier this year. Tiffany Sorrell, 23, of Millfield, Ohio, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and aggravated trafficking in drugs,...
Comments / 0