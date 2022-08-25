Read full article on original website
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone would’ve already been fired by these 3 teams
The New York Yankees will not be dismissing manager Aaron Boone midway through a two-plus-month slide that’s turned the Bombers from record-threatening ’98 wannabes to barely-hanging-on potential AL East champions (and nothing more). Didn’t you hear the news? Brian Cashman’s coming back after the season, and where he goes, Boone follows.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Astros promoting top prospects for Sept. is slap in the face to Yankees fans
Who’s ready for Sept. 1 Roster Expansion Day, an exciting opportunity for contenders to get a two-person infusion of talent, pretenders to give some of their most deserving top prospects a chance to shine, and the Yankees to add two unexciting bullpen depth pieces at best?. With so little...
Yankees’ first-rounder Spencer Jones is mashing baseballs to start career
It was easy to see the bodily similarities between Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and their 2022 first-round draft pick Spencer Jones. Both stand 6-7. Both menace the pitcher. Both were coming off somewhat-inconsistent college careers, with impressive hard-hit profiles mixed with plenty of swing-and-miss thanks to their unique frames. Now...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Giants could trade notable receiver?
The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
NFL・
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is because of the lack of championships he won with them. Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets...
4 reasons for New York Giants fans to be worried ahead of 2022 season opener
The preseason is over and now the countdown to the New York Giants season opener against the Tennessee Titans can
NFL・
