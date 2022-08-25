ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
ClutchPoints

JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022

By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
FanSided

