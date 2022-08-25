ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krwg.org

New Mexico lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of Spaceport America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial. oversight committee are asking whether Spaceport America will ever be. self-sufficient. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of. the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and the Legislature has used. general fund dollars to address a shortfall in the...
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Illness interrupts Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke. says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a. San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a. statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke says he sought. treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio...
TEXAS STATE
State
New Mexico State
krwg.org

Kids want to learn in school

To discuss education in New Mexico, first I gotta rant about education. I start from two premises: kids desperately want, above all, to learn; and the substance of the first six years of public school could be picked up in six months by a motivated, fairly clever adolescent. Kids want...
EDUCATION

