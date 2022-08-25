Read full article on original website
KRWG News for Friday, August 26 at 7:45 a.m.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19. Also, commentator Cassie McClure shares thoughts on "quiet quitting."
New Mexico lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of Spaceport America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial. oversight committee are asking whether Spaceport America will ever be. self-sufficient. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of. the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and the Legislature has used. general fund dollars to address a shortfall in the...
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
Illness interrupts Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke. says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a. San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a. statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke says he sought. treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio...
KRWG News for Monday August 29th at 7:45 a.m.
The 2022 KIDS Count data book ranked New Mexico last in child well-being. Amber Wallin, Executive Director of New Mexico Voices for Children shares more on the issue.
Kids want to learn in school
To discuss education in New Mexico, first I gotta rant about education. I start from two premises: kids desperately want, above all, to learn; and the substance of the first six years of public school could be picked up in six months by a motivated, fairly clever adolescent. Kids want...
