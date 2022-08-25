ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

August 31, 2022

STRASBURG, VA
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm

Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation

The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
STRASBURG, VA
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Bright Futures holds a Community Safety Fair

Bright Futures Frederick Winchester announced that they will host a Community Safety Fair in Winchester Sept. 10. The Safety Fair will be in conjunction with Frederick County, Winchester City Law Enforcement and Fire and Rescue Department. The safety fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
STANLEY, VA
Public Safety
Deputies found missing Orange County man

Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Warren County DSS offers one stop resource center

The Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will once again be hosting its one stop resource center. This will feature 13 different local agencies under one roof at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue. This happens once each quarter and this quarter will be held Sept....
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
STAUNTON, VA

