theriver953.com
August 31, 2022
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation. The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm
Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation
The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
theriver953.com
Bright Futures holds a Community Safety Fair
Bright Futures Frederick Winchester announced that they will host a Community Safety Fair in Winchester Sept. 10. The Safety Fair will be in conjunction with Frederick County, Winchester City Law Enforcement and Fire and Rescue Department. The safety fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the...
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Delays possible on northbound I-81 due to roadwork in West Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, and again next week.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
WSLS
Deputies found missing Orange County man
Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
theriver953.com
Warren County DSS offers one stop resource center
The Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will once again be hosting its one stop resource center. This will feature 13 different local agencies under one roof at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue. This happens once each quarter and this quarter will be held Sept....
WHSV
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
