photo credit: Before European contact, linguists say there were over 300 Native American languages spoken in North America. Fewer than half remain. This summer, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs announced it was awarding $7 million to American Indian and Alaska native tribes under the Living Languages Grant Program. The program is geared towards helping the tribes revitalize languages once thought to be lost. The Wiyot Tribe of Humboldt are planning on using the funding to reclaim their language: Soulatluk. [historical audio of Della Prince plays here] The woman you’re hearing is Della Prince, the last fluent speaker of Soulatluk. She died in 1962, but...

POLITICS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO