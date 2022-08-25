ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Passenger dies following 2-car crash near Edisto

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person has died following a crash near Edisto that took place on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, shortly after 7 p.m., two cars collided in the area of SC-4 and US-301. The driver of a Nissan...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown PD: 1 dead in early-morning shooting, suspect sought

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a person was shot early Tuesday morning in the area of Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said in a release that authorities responded around 1:00 a.m. to the 2000 block of Prince Street following a reported disturbance. Police found the victim, Cornelius Smith (51), lying in a […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Police investigate string of storage unit break-ins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for a group of people who broke into storage units in Georgetown. Meanwhile, one of the victims says she has concerns about the way the company who owns the units handled the situation. Denise Washington says she arrived at her storage unit...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery.  Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back.  Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville man’s appeal denied for 2018 murder conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of killing a person during an armed robbery attempt will stay behind bars after a South Carolina court denied his most recent appeal. Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., now 22, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 killing of 46-year-old Jonny Prichard following a home invasion and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
CHARLESTON, SC

