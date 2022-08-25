Read full article on original website
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
Passenger dies following 2-car crash near Edisto
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person has died following a crash near Edisto that took place on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, shortly after 7 p.m., two cars collided in the area of SC-4 and US-301. The driver of a Nissan...
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
Georgetown PD: 1 dead in early-morning shooting, suspect sought
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a person was shot early Tuesday morning in the area of Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said in a release that authorities responded around 1:00 a.m. to the 2000 block of Prince Street following a reported disturbance. Police found the victim, Cornelius Smith (51), lying in a […]
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
Georgetown Police investigate string of storage unit break-ins
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for a group of people who broke into storage units in Georgetown. Meanwhile, one of the victims says she has concerns about the way the company who owns the units handled the situation. Denise Washington says she arrived at her storage unit...
NCPD: Suspect tried to drown K-9 officer after police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after police say he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston. According to a report, a patrolling officer in the Ferndale area on Friday spotted a vehicle not using a turn signal while turning into Rivers Avenue […]
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery. Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back. Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
Fire starts from wiring in kitchen walls at West Ashley home: Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire crews responded to a house on fire in West Ashley late Tuesday evening. Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 11:30 p.m. alerting first responders to a fire at a home on Magnolia Road. Crews responded minutes later to find a single-story home actively burning.
Truck crashes into building in Goose Creek after collision; driver of SUV cited
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of an SUV was cited Tuesday morning after causing a collision that led to a pickup truck crashing into a building, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At 7:30 a.m., the driver of an SUV was headed north on Red Bank Road...
Summerville man’s appeal denied for 2018 murder conviction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of killing a person during an armed robbery attempt will stay behind bars after a South Carolina court denied his most recent appeal. Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., now 22, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 killing of 46-year-old Jonny Prichard following a home invasion and […]
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
Charleston Police Dept. prepares to launch real-time map for overdoses
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In January, CPD received a $900,000 grant to help with its response to the opioid epidemic. Soon, the police department will begin using the funds to help track overdoses in the city. "If we can map out where overdoses have been occurring then we can...
Mount Pleasant officers recognized for lifesaving measures on overdose victim
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police this week recognized three officers for the lifesaving actions they took after finding an overdose victim unresponsive in a locked vehicle. The officers responded to an overdose call back in April. When they found the unresponsive victim in a locked vehicle,...
