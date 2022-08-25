Read full article on original website
Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
KCSO: Man arrested in deadly Lost Hills shooting
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested in a shooting that killed one man and injured another Tuesday night in Lost Hills.
Man killed in McFarland shooting identified
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Bakersfield man confesses to shooting his girlfriend to death
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7:00 pm. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on East Panama Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday, an unidentified woman lost her life in an auto-pedestrian accident on East Panama Lane. The crash happened on August 11th, at around 11:00 p.m., along the 2300 block of East Panama Lane. According to reports, a woman walking in the roadway...
Vigil held for corrections office employee killed in shooting in Bakersfield
Family, friends, and loved ones gathered this weekend to pay tribute to Benny Alcala, Jr., the corrections office employee who was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot near the Target.
Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
Family, friends gather to remember Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash
The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.
12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Northeast Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page reported a motor vehicle crash that injured a 12-year-old in northeast Bakersfield. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
Bakersfield Californian
'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil
Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
12-year-old still missing after 2 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Mojave area
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022. The checkpoint will start at 7 P.M. and last until 1 A.M. in an undisclosed location in the eastern part of Kern County. The following communities may...
California student arrested for possessing a loaded gun and marijuana at school
A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco and called deputies, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Shooting victim’s family speaks about loss of loved one
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents obtained by 17 News give insight as to what happened when a Bakersfield woman was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The daughter and the sister of Christine Patrice Medina told 17 News about the life of their loved one who was taken from them too soon. July […]
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Jury selection discussed as trial date approaches for Patricia Alatorre’s accused killer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trial is expected to begin in October for a man accused of raping and murdering a Bakersfield teen, a judge Wednesday telling attorneys to start preparing jury questionnaires and maintain communication. “These cases involve a lot of work,” Judge John Oglesby told attorneys working the case of Armando Cruz, who faces […]
Bakersfield Now
Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
