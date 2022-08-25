ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in McFarland shooting identified

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil

Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
KGET

12-year-old still missing after 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Mojave area

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022. The checkpoint will start at 7 P.M. and last until 1 A.M. in an undisclosed location in the eastern part of Kern County. The following communities may...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Shooting victim’s family speaks about loss of loved one

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents obtained by 17 News give insight as to what happened when a Bakersfield woman was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The daughter and the sister of Christine Patrice Medina told 17 News about the life of their loved one who was taken from them too soon. July […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

