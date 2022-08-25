ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

WLUC

Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
NEGAUNEE, MI
UPMATTERS

ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
PEMBINE, WI
WLUC

1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 34-year-old Iron Mountain man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a City of Iron Mountain Public Works mower. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the crash at approximately 3:43 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wnmufm.org

