PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.

PEMBINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO