WLUC
Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
UPMATTERS
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
WLUC
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 34-year-old Iron Mountain man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a City of Iron Mountain Public Works mower. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the crash at approximately 3:43 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain.
WLUC
Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno. They’re currently ninth in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
State Patrol: After Hwy. 51 crash, Arbor Vitae man faces 4th OWI
A 49-year-old Arbor Vitae man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper measured a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Police say Travis E. Mittlesteadt showed a PBT of 0.281 after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 51 at Trout...
wnmufm.org
Motorcyclist killed when he hits mower in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Iron Mountain Tuesday. Michigan State Police were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Antoine Road and East Grand Boulevard in the city. Investigation determined a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Iron Mountain man was eastbound...
