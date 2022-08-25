ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users

SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Paige, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
KSAT 12

Burger Boy’s sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday. The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy’s first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release. Upon opening, Burger...
LIVE OAK, TX
KSAT 12

New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Shelter Dogs#Rescue Dog#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Ksat News Now#Knn#Sahs
KSAT 12

Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources

Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Overnight fire causes $10K worth of damage to home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire at a home on the city’s West Side caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the property, the San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South San Augustine, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo, not far from Evers Road. According to VIA, the bus was traveling westbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KSAT 12

Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy