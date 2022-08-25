ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37-year-old Hyannis woman dies in Stoughton rollover crash

By John Waller
 6 days ago

State police responded to four other deadly crashes Wednesday, in Amesbury, Newburyport, Falmouth, and Leominster.

A 37-year-old woman from Hyannis died Wednesday night after the car she was driving rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton.

Suzete Mendes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after the single-vehicle crash at about 8:30 p.m. and pronounced dead, according to state police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was northbound in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road, entered the grass shoulder, hit a guardrail and rolled over,” police said.

Mendes was the only person in the car. The crash remains under investigation.

