Santa Barbara, CA

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
John Palminteri
The Fashion Eyes store in downtown Santa Barbara, locally owned, is closing after more than three decades.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month.

Fashion Eyes opened in 1988.


Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now.

The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall.


The store has been loaded with both higher-end, top-of-the line and economic sunglasses along with post cards, t-shirts and collectables.

The area has been challenging for years, and many efforts are underway to revitalize the heart of the Santa Barbara shopping district, along with the newly crafted State St. Promenade.

For the Chang's it was time to retire and not relocate.


(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

#Souvenir#Sunglasses#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry#Fashion Eyes#State St Promenade
