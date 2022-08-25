ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Ammonia leak at U.S. Ice Corp. in Detroit contained

Detroit — An ammonia leak at the U.S. Ice Corp. facility in Detroit was sealed around 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The leak was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and originated inside the U.S. Ice Corp.'s building, said Chief James Harris. The cause of the leak remained unknown and was under investigation.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August

Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Why major car brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show

Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms that downed thousands of power lines. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school year. The Detroit Public Schools...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'He's a baller': Michigan likes what new addition Eyabi Anoma could bring to defense

Ann Arbor — Eyabi Anoma, a graduate-transfer edge rusher, was a late addition to the Michigan football roster who could see playing time early. Anoma was a five-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in 2018 and although Michigan was in the mix, he ultimately signed with Alabama. Since then, he has made three transfers, the most recent to Michigan, which he joined Aug. 18. He has been dismissed twice, first by Alabama and then Houston, for which he never played, then played for Tennessee-Martin, where he earned conference honors, before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

More than 258,000 still without power, DTE urges caution around downed lines

More than 258,000 customers remained without power early Wednesday after a Monday night storm ripped through southeast Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines. DTE Energy Co. on Tuesday said the storm knocked down more than 3,000 power lines in its service territory, posing a threat of electrocution to anyone who comes too close.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Live and in person: Detroit Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend

What's the best way to hear the nuances and spontaneity of jazz? Live and in person, says Chris Collins, director of the beloved Detroit Jazz Festival, the world's largest free jazz festival. And two years after COVID hit, that'll finally be an option this year as the popular festival returns...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital

Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday. Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the...
TRENTON, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Paul W. Smith: John Boll made every day of his life count

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’" I say it every day on my show, “Make each and every day count. Each day is a gift!”. The longer you live, the more you will deal with the inevitable loss of friends and loved ones. This week it was John Boll.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Commerce Twp., Walled Lake and Novi under boil-water advisory

A loss of power at Great Lakes Water Authority pumping stations has led to boil-water advisories for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi. The storm that swept Michigan on Monday afternoon produced power outages at the West Service Center, Franklin and Adams road pumping stations, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. The outages were among over 235,000 DTE power outages that occurred during Monday's thunderstorms.
NOVI, MI

