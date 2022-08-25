ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Mix 95.7FM

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing

After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fall Festivals in September

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Ever Wanted to Become a Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance

Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up

Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

