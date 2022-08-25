Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
ComicBook
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Makes Big Changes to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos
God of War Ragnarok will make some pretty significant changes to Kratos' gear, opting to create a more refined and engaging experience in the process. God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2022 given the immense success of its predecessor and the hype behind this sequel. The first look at the game hit the web last fall and although it looked great, many noted that it was fairly identical in look and mechanics to the game before it. Of course, there's the old saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", but many have been wondering what the big changes between these two games will be beyond the new story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Details on 2023 Game
New details associated with the much-rumored 2023 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise have now been unveiled thanks to a recent leak. Over the past couple of months, we've heard a number of different reports associated with the next game in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise. And while Ubisoft is seemingly gearing up to reveal this new Assassin's Creed game in an event taking place next month, some new bits of information have now come about ahead of time.
ComicBook
Current NXT Champion Is Furious That They're Not on the Worlds Collide Card
WWE's Worlds Collide event takes place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center and will feature crossover matches between NXT and NXT UK before the latter shuts down and gets rebooted as NXT Europe next year. Only two matches have been confirmed for the show so far but they're both pretty significant — Bron Breakker and Tyle Bate will unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships while Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will compete for both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. But there's another champion who is currently missing from the card and he's not thrilled about it.
WWE・
ComicBook
New Metal Gear Solid Remasters Rumored to Be Releasing
A new rumor has come about today suggesting that newly remastered versions of the original Metal Gear Solid trilogy are in the works at Konami. Specifically, this would mean that Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater would all be coming to modern platforms in some capacity in the future. And while it remains to be seen if this will be true, the idea alone is one that surely excites many fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals New Subscription Tier
A new leak has further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is about to get an additional subscription tier in the near future. At this point in time, Microsoft has already started initial testing of a family plan option for Game Pass in select regions around the globe. And while it was assumed that this version of the platform would come to other territories in due time, a leak has now shed new light on what the membership will actually be called.
ComicBook
New Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch Competitor Leaks Ahead of Reveal
With the Steam Deck dominating Valve's list of top-sellers and the Nintendo Switch now having one handheld competitor at this point, another company is looking to debut a third on-the-go rival. Logitech announced recently this month its intentions to come out with a "cloud gaming handheld," but before Logitech and its partner, Tencent, could officially reveal the device, it seems to have already leaked. Images supposedly showing off this handheld unit surfaced online this week and were taken down shortly afterwards, but not before those same images were reshared elsewhere for more to see.
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #438 Is Killing Streaks
Wordle players are having a tough time with today's puzzle, with nearly 10% failing to solve the puzzle. You might need to get clever with your guesses if you want to solve today's puzzle within six guesses. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
New Mafia Game Announced by 2K
2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have announced that a fourth installment in the Mafia series is now in active development. Throughout 2022, we've already heard via multiple reports that Hangar 13 is in the process of working on Mafia 4 with the intent of making it a prequel to the original Mafia. And while the studio has yet to confirm that this will be the case, we do now know that a new game in the franchise is in development.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
Comments / 0