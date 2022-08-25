ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup

Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle

Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like. Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation

Watch: Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation. On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos in her roundup featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
