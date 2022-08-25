Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Criticism Over "Cringey" Lip Kit Video Filmed in Her Car
Watch: Kylie Jenner Reacts to Criticism Over "Cringey" TikTok. There's nothing like a good clap back from Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, responded to criticism she received from a TikToker who said she was trying too hard to be relatable while recording herself discussing her new lip blushes in one of her latest videos.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab. Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents. The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Fashion Can Still Be Extra Hot
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen's latest maternity look is red hot, hot, hot. The supermodel, who announced earlier this month that she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband John Legend, recently showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy strawberry-colored sequins mini dress by Retrofête.
Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup
Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Does Meghan Markle Foresee a Relationship With Royal Family in the Future? She Says...
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set to Return to U.K. Very Soon. Meghan Markle might be ready to let bygones be bygones. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared that she is "still healing" from everything she and husband, Prince Harry, went through with the royal family, however, she hopes that they can one day move on.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Video of Her Serenading Ben Affleck at Their Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony was leaked. During the couple's lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the "I'm Real" singer serenaded her husband with...
Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle
Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like. Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation
Watch: Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation. On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos in her roundup featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Nina Dobrev Pays Tribute to Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean After Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Shortly after the passing of Charlbi Dean was confirmed, Nina Dobrev took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old posted a sweet boomerang clip of the pals all glammed up and hanging out...
Sarah Hyland Says This Love Island Couple Inspires Her to "Spice Up the Bedroom"
Watch: Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?. If there's one thing the Love Island USA contestants know how to do, it's have a good time. So, when it comes to the main lesson host Sarah Hyland said she'll take away from this season's couples, it's to always be silly with your partner, just like Islanders Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.
