6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children.

Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May.

The law provides the six weeks of leave at full salary for the primary parent or caretaker of a baby and two weeks for the other parent for both natural births and adoptions. It also provides two weeks paid leave for foster parents who take in a new child.

“Mamas and daddies need to be with their babies as much as they can,” McMaster said.

State agencies are being told about the leave and the rules this week, said Karen Wingo, state human resources director at the Department of Administration.

The new law has a special place in her heart because Wingo’s children, now 3 and 5, were born while she worked for the state and she said she did “everything from kissed boo boos and wiped runny noses, dried tears, given snacks, attempted to entertain children” while working.

“One time my 2-year-old decided it was a good time to yell into the phone while I was briefing the governor,” Wingo said. “I know how hard it can be to be a working parent.”

The leave bill is not just good for families, but also helps the state retain its best employees with an extra benefit, Wingo said. The bill is also a great example of what lawmakers can do when they work across party lines to approve policies that make society better, Democratic Rep. Beth Bernstein said.

“Bonding time is crucial,” Bernstein said.

The House approved 12 weeks of leave, but senators had to work to get their body to agree to six, Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson said.

Jackson backed the bill after a woman in his office who looked too sick to work as her pregnancy ended told him she had to save every sick day and vacation day she could to spend just a few weeks with her new baby.

As the Republican-dominated General Assembly considers a near-total abortion ban, Jackson said they need to consider bumping leave up to 12 weeks and take other steps to ensure health and child care to support children after they are born.

“I would challenge us to be pro-quality life,” Jackson said.

The governor said he is willing to consider expanding leave if lawmakers decide to support it next year.

“We’ll see what the other priorities are. It’s a good idea. I like it,” McMaster said.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

The Associated Press

Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit eastern Kentucky counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. More trailers will be sent to the region in phases, to be placed away from flood zones but near areas devastated by floodwaters, he said. Louisiana’s assistance comes as Kentucky officials try to arrange intermediate housing for families whose homes washed away or were inundated with water and mud, making them uninhabitable. “This is a huge help,” a grateful Beshear said in announcing the donation. “The only costs that we have in these trailers is the transportation. And I think it saves us about $40,000-plus per trailer. We have sent our people down to inspect them. They are in incredible shape.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana court sides with Catholic diocese in teacher firing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in 2019 from his job of 13 years as a world language and social studies teacher at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis by mandating that all Catholic schools under its purview enforce a morality clause barring employees from entering into same-sex marriages. The state Supreme Court decision said religious institutions had the First Amendment right to decide matters of church governance for themselves. “The archdiocese’s decision whether a school maintains its Catholic identity is an internal matter that concerns both church policy and administration,” the decision said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer

St. Louis’ top prosecutor on Wednesday filed a motion asking a judge to vacate the conviction that sent a man to prison nearly 30 years ago for a murder he has long claimed he didn’t commit. Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson’s claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted. In fact, his case was compelling enough to spur a new Missouri law that makes it easier for prosecutors to get new hearings in cases like Johnson’s. Citing the new law, Gardner’s office filed a motion to vacate or set aside the judgment in Johnson’s case. The office’s statement released Wednesday evening did not provide any other details.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread. It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states. “While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior veterinarian. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
The Associated Press

