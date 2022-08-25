CORRECTING and REPLACING Forever 21 Launches New Forever LA Mural Collection in Partnership with “Arts Bridging the Gap” and “Boys & Girls Clubs of America”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--

Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park and a group of local children get ready to paint a mural in Los Angeles through a partnership with Arts Bridging the Gap and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

FOREVER 21 LAUNCHES NEW FOREVER LA MURAL COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH “ARTS BRIDGING THE GAP” AND “BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA”

The Partners Will Paint Murals Focused on “Forever LA” in Hollywood, Korea Town, South LA , Fairfax, and Venice Throughout the Summer

This summer, Forever 21 is partnering with Arts Bridging the Gap and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to create and paint a new series of murals designed to recognize that there’s a little LA in everyone. Starting with a mural at Sunset & Highland in Hollywood, which was completed last week, the collaboration will engage local Boys & Girls Clubs, extending to Korea Town, Venice and finishing with South LA in October.

“What makes these murals so special is that they are being designed and painted by kids and teens from local Boys & Girls Clubs. This is part of our commitment to giving our city’s youth a voice through immersive art projects,” Georgia van Cuylenburg, Executive Director, Arts Bridging the Gap. “We are so grateful to Forever 21 for not only sponsoring but putting their hearts and hands into empowering youth and supporting us in creating more youth-driven art in our city.”

In the coming months, this project will bring together groups of local LA youth to participate in focused creative expression sessions where they will define the themes, content and vibe of their murals. Local LA artists will use these conversations to transform those ideas and visions into a finalized design, which will then be painted in key intersections of the city.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes that every young person deserves access to a robust arts education,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Forever 21 recognizes the arts as an essential pathway for young people to discover their passions and express themselves within the local community, and we are grateful for this partnership as we continue our mission to help kids and teens reach their full potentials.”

Each mural will feature a QR code which will unlock a unique Forever LA page with information about the art, the activation partners, highlights from the painting events, and more details about Forever 21’s forward looking plans.

“Many thanks to Arts Bridging the Gap, the LA-based artists, and our ongoing partners at Boys & Girls Club of America as they bring such amazing art and vibrancy to LA,” said Winnie Park, CEO, Forever 21. “We are so excited to be a part of the art scene in our hometown and highlight that there’s a little LA in all of us.”

Kicking off this month, the artists and teams have started prepping and painting the murals in LA. Below are the current locations (permits pending) and artists:

Hollywood – On August 4, teams gathered at Sunset & Highland with LA-based artist Georgia van Cuylenburg, to paint the mural on the Sunset Blvd facing wall, on the site of the future CMNTY Culture Campus, which is under development.

– On August 4, teams gathered at Sunset & Highland with LA-based artist Georgia van Cuylenburg, to paint the mural on the Sunset Blvd facing wall, on the site of the future CMNTY Culture Campus, which is under development. Korea Town – At the start of September, Annie Hong aka “ HOOTNANNIE ” (she/they) will lead a team at Young Oak Kim Academy on 6 th & Vermont to bring the second mural to life.

– At the start of September, Annie Hong aka “ HOOTNANNIE ” (she/they) will lead a team at Young Oak Kim Academy on 6 th & Vermont to bring the second mural to life. Venice – Over in Venice, the wife and husband team of AQMNI (UH-kwe-min-EYE), will support the youth in bringing their artistic voice to life on a location still to be determined.

– Over in Venice, the wife and husband team of AQMNI (UH-kwe-min-EYE), will support the youth in bringing their artistic voice to life on a location still to be determined. South LA – At the South Park Recreation Center, the youth and muralists, Amani Holbert and Ethel Zarinana (half of AQMNI ), are partnering for this mural, helping to represent how the Latino and Black communities in the neighborhood are coming together.

– At the South Park Recreation Center, the youth and muralists, Amani Holbert and Ethel Zarinana (half of AQMNI ), are partnering for this mural, helping to represent how the Latino and Black communities in the neighborhood are coming together. Fairfax – PeQue Brown will lead Fairfax high schoolers and the Boys & Girls Club youth in creating a mural at the historic Diamond Bakery in Fairfax bringing in the legacy of and future for LA.

To execute this artistic campaign, Forever 21 partnered with The Salon, Campbell Ewald’s cultural consultancy, which oversaw the project from conception and cultural partnerships to creative direction.

About Arts Bridging the Gap

Arts Bridging the Gap is a 501(c)3 Social Justice organization that uplifts the voices, experiences, and self-expression of youth from under resourced communities through immersive arts programs. They seek to cultivate the skills, mindsets, and connections that will allow youth to be their best and fullest selves, as individuals and as members of diverse, thriving communities. They currently offer five educational programs that utilize the arts to provide resources and support for young people in under resourced areas to realize their full potential.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( bgca.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 freestanding locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

